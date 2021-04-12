Monday, April 12, 2021 6:08 PM

The most beloved devil of all time is back on Netflix for the second part of the series' Season 5. Back for Season 5B Originally announced for 16 episodes, only 8 episodes of the famous series were released on the platform. The remaining 8 episodes were put on the account of an upcoming Part B. The many fans of the series have waited a long time to finally see the last 8 episodes of the series. Netflix finally gives a sequel to all fans of our dear Lucifer. Thus the streaming platform has recently announced that the second part of the series will be broadcast on the platform from May 28 at 09: 01 . In the said season, light will be shed on the difference in posture between Lucifer and his twin brother Michael. So Michael will be the center of attention in this second part. The return of...