For the hair savvy consumer, sometimes hair dryers get lost in the mix. Between shopping for the best conditioning treatments to keep our hair healthy or shampoo to cleanse it from oil and buildup, we can overlook one of the most important investments we can make in our hair: our hair dryer. It is easy to focus on purchasing the best products to treat our hair and forget to put as much effort into purchasing the best professional hair dryer we possibly can. If we purchase any hair dryer that our local big box store has to offer we may risk derailing the work that we have put into having healthy hair. It is important to look for the best professional hair dryer possible, as we will all likely have to use a hair dryer sooner or later and lower quality styling tools can cause more heat damage than is necessary.

According to Vogue Magazine, there are several important qualities that hair conscious consumers should look for when they are looking to buy the best professional hair dryer. When in use, the best professional hair dryers are able to run for nearly half an hour without overheating or causing a fuse to blow. Have you ever used a hair dryer with a handle that feels hot to the touch less than half an hour of using it? Those are the sorts of hair dryers you will likely want to stay away from.

Sedu Revolution Pro 6000i

Even though it sounds rather elaborate, one of the best professional hair dryers on the market, the Sedu Revolution Pro 6000i, has what’s called an ionic motor. While many lower cost alternatives use ionic plates to dry your hair, the Sedu Revolution Pro 6000i uses an ionic motor to zap the water in your hair. The benefit of purchasing a hair dryer with an ionic motor as opposed to ionic plates is that it has the ability to speed up the process of drying your hair while at lower temperatures that most dryers. Ultimately this means that this hair dryer is much gentler on your strands and results in less heat damage than cheaper alternatives. Purchasing conditioners and moisturizers to keep your strands healthy is important but acquiring a professional hair dryer like the Sedu Revolution Pro 6000i can prevent the effects of heat damage like split ends and dryness, which leads to breakage.

The Sedu Revolution Pro line comes recommended from industry heavyweights like celebrity hair stylist Tommy Buckett and beauty entrepreneur Yves Durif. Both men told Vogue that they achieved amazing results with hair dryers from this line. Buckett has served as a hair stylist to one half of the famous sister acting duo Ashley Olsen and actress Sienna Miller. Durif owns a salon in New York City.

CHI hair dryer

Another favorite professional hair dryer was a product from the CHI line. If you have used an iPhone then you can use this hair dryer, which has is more high tech than many other models currently on te model. Like an iPad or iPhone, the CHI hair dryer features a touch screen. Recommended by both Vogue and Elle Magazines, the CHI touch screen hair dryer allows you specify the speed and speed. It is also smart enough to store data about your last use and start on the most recent setting that you selected. Like your iPhone the hair dryer’s touch screen is an LCD color screen and even lets you select your hair type in order to deliver a unique customized hair styling experience. Though it costs nearly $200, the CHI hair dryer will likely be a great investment with hair styling benefits that consumers will continue to value long after they buy it.