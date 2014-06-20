Whether you have skin issues or you simply want your skin to have a radiant glow, you will need to use the best face wash for your skin. Finding the right face wash is actually more difficult than you may believe and if you choose the wrong type, it can add further damage to your skin. Skin types vary quite a bit, so it is important to find yours out and identify which face wash is built for you. Here are five tips on picking the best face wash for you.

Tip 1: The first thing you must do is find out what your face type is. Your skin can be very delicate, resistant, or perhaps it is somewhere in between. While there are numerous different skin types, they have all been grouped into these 5 different sections: Normal, Oily, Dry, Sensitive, or Combination. The names accurately define the characteristics of the skin type, so try to determine which category you fall into. This is one of the best ways to determine the best face wash for you.

Tip 2: Now it is time to find a face wash that is meant for your daily activities and skin type. There are hundreds of different washes out there, so you need to find one that works best for your situation. For instance, if you wear a large amount of make-up each day, you will want to find a face wash that is also aimed at removing the make-up from your face. At this point, you are simply making a match between your face type and daily activities and a few different washes that meet those criteria.

Tip 3: Ask what your friends and family are using. In many cases, there is someone out there that was going through the same issue that you have now. If you can gain some valuable advice from a friend or relative, you will now know where to begin in your search and what type of things to avoid. They can also help you determine your face type and which style of face wash is best for you.





Tip 4: You should always keep track of the progress of your face while you are trying to decide what the best face wash for you is. Many people call this a “Skin Journal”. This will help you see which products work and which ones do not. This, of course, is a long term tip as it will take a few months before you have valuable data. In any case, this is an important step that you should follow.

Tip 5: One of the best things you can do is look at the ingredients on the back of the container. In most cases, you will not recognize most of what you see. The ingredients that are in the typical face cleanser are actually harmful to your skin and can irritate it. To ensure that you find the perfect skin care product for you, be sure to find naturally made face wash. This way, you can be sure that there are no harmful chemicals in the product you use.