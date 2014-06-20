USB microphone is a decisive part of any sound stage. While Dynamic mics are one-stop option when used for audio recording like podcasting and voiceovers, condenser microphones are good for recording multiple soloists and band music. Not only this, condenser mics are lightweight in contrast to dynamic mics.

Dynamic mic is versatile and best USB microphone used for Skyping and along with voice recognition software. As USB microphones can be plugged into laptops, computer or smart phones, customers can create soundstage wherever they want. By selecting the best USB microphone embedded with standard XLR microphone, you can have a consistent microphone for voice project. Here is a list of some best USB microphones to help you single out the one that suits your desires.

1. Audio-Technica ATR2100

Audio-Technica ATR2100 is a cardioid microphone that helps diminish background noise while ensuring an extended and smooth frequency for a perfect podcasting and home studio recording. This USB microphone is equipped with USB digital output to connect to your PC for digital recording and XLR analog output to connect with microphone input of sound system to be used for home as well as live-performance stage. This best USB microphone comes with integrated headphone jack featuring volume control.

2. Samson Meteor USB Cardioid Studio Microphone

This Studio microphone is undeniably a sought-after choice of users for its 25-milimeter diaphragm condenser that ensures a louder output and better frequency response for studio recording. Sound pickup pattern of the USB Cardioid Studio microphone covers background noise as well as side for quality audio. In addition, fold-back leg design of this best USB microphone enables users expect optimal positioning, which is easily portable.

3. Audio-Technica ATR2500

Designed for field recording, voiceover use and home recording, this USB Condenser USB Microphone (Cardioid) connects to your computer to deliver clear audio sound. This microphone features a headphone jack to allow users directly check the mics output. And good thing is that there is no requisite of audible delay and real-time playback. With a view to adjust the volume of headphone, you can make use of controls displayed on Audio-Technica ATR2500.





4. CAD U1 Dynamic Recording USB Microphone

Designed specifically for vocal as well as instrumental recording, CAD U1’s dynamic cardioid pickup pattern isolates main voice while minimizing discarded background noise. This microphone has an integrated pop filter to reduce “popping” noise. Other features include 10ft USB cable to enable easy placement and desktop mic for better portability.

5. CAD U37 Studio Condenser Recording Microphone

CAD U37 microphone has a huge condenser to offer a rich and studio audio sound. Cardioid pickup pattern of this microphone reduces background noise for isolating user’s voice. An extended frequency of this USB microphone capitulates to the collection of smoother audio to make it ideal for instrument recording, signing and speech.

6. Yeti USB Microphone

This is among the most diverse microphones in the list, which offers multiple selections of sound pattern including cardioid, stereo, bidirectioncal and omnidirectional. This further allows you to record any situation. With volume control button and mute button, this USB microphone gives you autonomy to hear your own voice in real time.

The aforementioned USB microphones are designed to cope with your varying desires when it comes to sound quality, resolution rate and frequency range. So, you can choose any of them to come up to your expectations.