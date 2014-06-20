Feeling a little dry on lips, maybe it’s time to renew your lip moisturizer. To be honest, not all the balms are manufactured equally. Before choosing a best lip moisturizer for beautiful and rosy lips, you need to re-assure yourself about the ingredients used in the same. By any chance you happen to read alcohol or some drying agents in the ingredients marked on the balm, it’s time switch.

So, here is a well-assorted list of natural products to bring softness and smoothness to your lips. For the reasons mentioned below, these products are termed are best lip moisturizers:

Easily available

Not at all expensive

Safe and Natural

So artificial ingredients.

COCONUT OIL

The characteristic thick and creamy texture of coconut oil can do wonders to your pout. We all know, how easy is to apply the regular lip gloss, the application of coconut oil follows the same ground. Just apply a little on fingertip and then very gently massage on the lips. A lip brush can also be used for application. The oil is readily available at supermarkets in the grocery section. A season change usually invites problem of chapped lips, application of coconut oil can be a great help in such situation.

ALMOND OIL

Unlike all other traditional and natural moisturizer, the almond oil adds a tinge of sweetness on application. Furthermore, those who are experiencing the embarrassing situations of dark lips; almond oil turns out to be a blessing. A little application of almond oil daily before bedtime using lip brush can help reduce embarrassment caused by discoloration. The almond oil is a little expensive than other products discussed in this write-up.

NATURAL MILK CREAM

The natural milk cream has a similar creamy texture as possessed by coconut oil.

In a china bowl, take around 2-3 tablespoons of natural milk cream. Add one or two strands of saffron to natural milk cream.

Whip the ingredients for about 5-7 minutes.

Finally, store the whipped ingredients in the refrigerator.

Before bedtime, apply the pack using a cotton swab.

For better results, you can add a few dried rose petals.





JOJOBA OIL

If you love your lips, express it by using jojoba oil for their nourishment. The Jojoba oil, is a wax like material secreted by a flowering desert bush. This wax like material turns into liquid at room temperature. It is an oceanic source of Vitamin A and Vitamin E.

This oil is commonly known by the name of best skin care oil, owing to its chemical similarity with skin’s natural oil. A multitude of lip care products is available in the market, 80% of them use Jojoba oil. Why opt for artificial stuff, when natural is readily accessible and brings more benefits.

The pure and natural Jojoba oil conditions an easy, safe and natural way to restore moisture to your pout, making it smoother and softer. Moisturizing chapped lips is a rather simple chore, dip your finger tip in Jojoba oil, and gently jab the oil over the pout.

“Try these natural moisturizers on a daily basis and get most kissable lips”