It’s time, it’s time to bid farewell to frames that makes you feel clunky and the lenses that get blur easily. It’s no news rather a fact, technology of eye-wear fabrication is advancing with each day passing. Evidently 2013, proposes a few pairs of goggles to put-down the chairlift.

Yes, you got it right we are speaking of the anti-fog tech. The pairs of best ski goggles presented in this write-up have been approved with tried-and-tested stamp of professional skiers and snowboarders. Did you upgrade your normal TV set to an HD one? It’s more than sure, an answer would be a clear yes, and likewise it’s time to ditch the old pair for a new pair for better and clear vision.

So, here the best ski goggles:

Oakley’s Splice: Price $150

It’s more than obvious if the eye-wear doesn’t fit properly, it creates pressure. What about the uncomfortableness caused when the goggles drift to your nose while descending the mountain. The Oakley’s spice offers an anti-pressure frame with arches that comfortably rests on the cheeks and covers the nose absolutely.





Julbo Metero: Price $200

Honestly speaking, whenever two professionals meet and work on the product, the end result ought to be perfect. Whatever is desired of a comfy eye-wear,Jublo Metero is an ideal fit. The exquisite features that makes this best ski goggles are soft straps and camel lens (highlighting photo chromatic and polarized aids).

Off Grid Eye-wear: Price $130

Why invite après-ski by wearing an uncomfortable safety glasses while enjoying skiing. The Off Grid safety glasses have safety pads for a comfortable fit near nose area. It could be easily adjusted and four of them can be managed. Just get rid of the pain from safety glasses and buy Off-grid pair.

Arnette Skyligh: Price $120-$150

There is no denial that with intense wipe-outs, the eye-wear ought to fall multiple times. What makes Arnette Skyligh best ski goggles? It certainly has the silicon-knitted pads. Whether flying through the trees or moving the high terrains, the Arnette skyligh provide an unhindered view.

I/OX Turbo safety glasses: Price $225-$275

Does the fogged lens bother you while skiing? If it does then the best ski goggles for remedy would be I/OX turbo safety glasses. The frames are fabricated of high-technology such that the moisture always stays away. The lens are coated with anti-fog shield.

GLC safety glasses: Price $100

The extreme air circulation techno lays the basis of this eye-wear and provides a fog-free wear. The best part is that it fits every face without any problem, owing to the tight seal.

Oakley Canopy: Price $200

If you desire a further and a wider view, the Oakley Canopy is an ideal fit. The superb inner texture of the frame prevents the glare of sharp sun and snow for better and enhanced vision.

POC Iris 3P: Price $200

Enhance your marginal and downward vision with POC. The lens remain clean with the dual-vented technology. It is an ideal fit for wider vision.