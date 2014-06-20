Are you a nail polish collector? A person who collects different varieties of nail polish? Do you perhaps have a large collection of polish with yourself and have suddenly realized that your passion has led to clutter all over your room?

To minimize and eventually get rid of the clutter, you need to acquire yourself a handy nail polish rack. What’s the use you ask? A nail polish rack will help you keep tidy up your room by holding the polish bottles.

By utilizing a rack, you will create enough space in your room and furthermore, your various nail polish bottles will be well organized. You can finally arrange your nail polish in shape, color and size and you will know where to get the right polish whenever you need it!

Nail Polish Racks are available in many different brands and styles. Here are some of the most popular, stylish and quality Nail Polish Organizer brands:

Large Acrylic Makeup Organizer

This is a makeup organizer that you can use for storing nail polish bottles. The organizer has lots of storage room and you can hold enough nail polish bottles in it. The Large Acrylic Organizer is heavyweight and has enough room to hold your nail polish and other makeup items.

12-Section Acrylic Nail Polish Riser

As clearly stipulated, this is an organizer you can use to hold 12 nail polish bottles. The organizer has oversized openings that firmly hold bottles of various shapes and sizes. The organizer features an elevated back row than the front allowing for visibility.

The organizer is made from ultra-clear acrylic.

Nail Polish Organizer Shelves

There is plenty of content that helps you create a nice set of shelves in easy steps. It’s not a must that you should hold a degree in crafting. Many stores sell shelf pieces that you can piece together, nail them on the wall and create a perfect organizer!

Many organizers are crafted with a tiered structure one that facilitates ease of reach to any piece of polish. However, the organizers vary in length when it comes to holding capacity.

If your polish collection is 19 bottles and below, you can look for organizer units that are of the small variety and they will hold your bottles.

If you have a collection of bottles that is around 40 bottles below or more, look for a medium sized organizer, the organizer will take a little room and you need to set it up on a shelf somewhere.

If on the other hand your bottles exceed 70, you should opt for the salon grade units. The units have been designed to hold 100 or more bottles and they will help you keep your nail polish bottles neatly arranged in whichever way you see fit.











Selecting the Most Appropriate Nail Polish Organizer

If you want to come up with an organizer that blends well with your décor and will not seem out of place you should observe the following

Collection Size: consider the size of polish bottles you have, if you plan on keeping them at that number or adding a few bottles, look for the closest organizer that will hold all your polish and leave room for a few more bottles.

Purpose of Collection: why is it that you have different varieties of polish with you? If you like wearing different colors for different days and occasions buy the right organizer and on the side purchase an organizer pouch for the go.

The pouch will help you carry a couple of nail polish bottles. No-longer will your bag remain cluttered!