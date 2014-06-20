For all those women living or traveling in cold, the winter season poses a particular problem, whereby women who are fashionable don’t find too many choices for buying trendy snow boots.

As fashionable footwear is not so much sensible for walking in the snow, women often have to balance between functional ability and fashion to keep their feet warm. For its really hard to find best snow boots for womenwhich can suit both their needs.

In spite of the above mentioned facts, as women always wants to look attractive and sexy in their dress up style and don’t want to settle for boring and clunky winter boots, of late a lot of footwear manufacturers have launched fashionable snow boots which may look nicer than the traditional gawky snow boots those that were previously available in the market.

Women always look for snow boots those that are capable of maintaining their looks and at the same time provide a good and warm feeling to their legs. One of the best snow boots for women those that are available today are the designer Wellington snow boots, which are extremely famous for its brilliant range of colors. It not only protects the wearer from the frigid climate, but also provides its customer an attractive and fashionable look. These designer snow boots comes with graphics of polka dots, animal prints and floral designs. Some other varieties of this brand also incorporate lace up patterns which are accompanied with fur linings.

For a more fashionable snow boot, one can also look for Juicy Couture winter boots, which comes with nylon exterior, which makes these boots completely impervious to wet weather conditions. These boots features a slight wedge heel which is why it is also considered as one of the best snow boots for women, as you don’t have to exchange heels while wearing these boots. The top portion of these Juicy Couture snow boots are mostly lined with warm sheep skin or faux fur, to keep the legs comfortably warm.

If you are planning to head out to the bar on a snowy and cold night, Ed Hardy boots mimics the influence of the bands. Designed by the famous French designer Christian Audigier, Ed Hardy boots are the finest snow boots for women who likes the hard edge of contemporary fashion and style. Manufactured with felt material with a sheep skin interior that fold all the way down, these trendy boots are available in various stunning colors, like floral pink, electric blue, sea green to traditional colors like jet black, white and brown.





The UGGS footwear is another famous Australian brand that manufactures trendy snow boots for women. These boots are made from felt with rubberized soles and sheep skin interiors to protect the wearers from the cold. These boots looks best when worn with ski coats and are an ideal choice for all those women who all want to run errands despite the chill, all around.

Always remember there are no “run-in” periods for good snow boots. Since a well designed good snow boot must always feel comfortable to wear, from the very first time. While buying fashionable snow boots consider the thumb’s space at the front, so that your feet can find enough space for swing. Boots with 3 cm of heel are most comfortable to wear as it reduces the pressure to the feet even after a prolonged wear.